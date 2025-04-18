“To all the fans who left….” – Man United star aims social media swipe at supporters after Lyon win

Joshua Zirkzee has hit out at Man United fans (Photo via Instagram, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee couldn’t resist a dig at the club’s fans who left early during last night’s stunning comeback victory over Lyon.

Zirkzee wasn’t playing in the game due to an injury, but was clearly present at Old Trafford as he posted about the match on social media.

It turned out to be a night to remember for Man Utd, who eventually triumphed 7-6 on aggregate, but it’s not too surprising that some of the home crowd gave up a bit early.

United were 4-2 down on the night with just minutes to go at the end of extra time before a remarkable turnaround in the dying moments.

Zirkzee clearly feels the United fans who left early were wrong to do so, and seemed keen to rub it in their faces in what might end up being an ill-advised social media post…

Zirkzee hasn’t had the best first season in English football, so he probably isn’t the player who should be picking fights with the fans like this.

It will be interesting to see how this goes down, but MUFC fans surely couldn’t be blamed for thinking this game was over, as this was truly a comeback for the ages.

Ruben Amorim’s comment on United fans leaving early

Ruben Amorim also spoke about the decision of some fans to leave the game early, but suggested he simply felt bad for them as they were probably looking to beat the traffic.

“I feel for the people who had to leave at 4-2 because of the traffic, they will be gutted,” the Portuguese tactician said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“We know we are underperforming and deserve all the critics, but we have time to make something special of this season.”

United will now take on Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semi-finals.