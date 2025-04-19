Alan Shearer looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes there is no way back to Manchester United for Marcus Rashford.

Rashford ended up joining Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on a short loan deal during the last winter window. He has been on fire since making the move, and it has certainly worked out for all parties involved.

His impressive performances have sparked rumours that he could now be back in Ruben Amorim’s plans at Old Trafford. But Alan Shearer feels there is no way back for the 27-year-old.

While speaking on The Rest is Football podcast alongside Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, Shearer said via Chronicle Live: “I’d be astonished if there’s a career for him at Manchester United, not while Amorim’s there,” “He’s made it clear he doesn’t want him. Man United are in the mire in the Premier League and yet he thinks to get him out of the club is the best answer. There’s no way he’s going back there while Amorim’s there.”

Rashford wasn’t in the best of form during the first half of the season, and things went from bad to worse for him following Ruben Amorim’s arrival towards the end of 2024. The Portuguese manager wasn’t pleased with his efforts on and off the field, and he ended up leaving him out of their squad on quite a few occasions.

Eventually, the English international ended up securing a loan move to Aston Villa. Since joining Emery’s team, he has been involved in a total of 15 games and has contributed towards nine goals. While he has been in fine form and United could consider reinstating him in their team, Shearer believes that is not happening as long as Amorim is in charge.

Marcus Rashford needs to move on

He doesn’t have a career at Old Trafford, and they will look to cash in on him. Thanks to his performances, they could raise significant funds from his departure. Selling him in the summer could provide Manchester United with a significant boost in terms of Profit and Sustainability Rules. Since he is a homegrown player, funds raised will be considered pure profit.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are considering securing his services permanently, and they have a £40 million buy option in the deal. Rashford appears to be interested in a move to Barcelona, making his future one to keep a close eye on.