Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Ben White (Photo by Getty Images)

Arsenal have shown over the last 18 months that they have an excellent defence, but according to one former player, they could lose one of their key performers in that area as early as this summer’s transfer window.

Ben White was one of the best right-backs in the Premier League in 2023-24, often popping up with goal contributions. His defensive ability was also stop on, but despite this, he has been firmly replaced by Mikel Arteta this season.

White has missed a fair chunk of the 2024-25 campaign after undergoing knee injury back in November, and since then, Timber has made himself an undisputed starter. He impressed again in midweek when Arsenal defeated Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu to secure a 5-1 aggregate victory in the Champions League – a game in which White appeared as a very late substitute.

William Gallas speaks on Ben White’s future at Arsenal

As per GOAL, former Arsenal defender William Gallas has spoken on the situation at right-back with Timber and White. And he believes that the latter could start to think about a move away in the summer.

“Jurrien Timber has set the standard so high at right back, it will be very difficult for Ben White to get his position back in the starting XI. White will get minutes, but right back isn’t his main position, he was never a real right back. He got a few goal contributions, but he needed to do more, like how Timber is performing.

“Ben White has two options, he can stay and fight for his position and show he’s the best right back at the club, or he can ask to leave. We’ll see.”

It will be interesting to see whether White does consider leaving Arsenal in the summer. Arteta and co. will hope not, considering that he is a very valuable squad option.