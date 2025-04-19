Real Madrid bosses approve €120m transfer move for Arsenal star who scored at the Bernabeu

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli celebrate against Real Madrid (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez have reportedly both approved a potential €120m transfer package for Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners forward has just impressed hugely in a big game at the Bernabeu, scoring the opening goal of the night in Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope they can keep Saka for a long time after his remarkable rise from the club’s academy into the one of the star names of the first-team.

Still, it seems Saka’s performances against Real Madrid in the Champions League have impressed the Spanish giants a great deal.

According to Todo Fichajes, Los Blancos chiefs are prepared to try offering €120m for the England international.

Bukayo Saka transfer talk emerges but Arsenal surely wouldn’t sell for any price

Arsenal fans might well be worried by this news, but the truth is it’s hard to see the north London giants selling Saka for any price.

The 23-year-old is a hugely important part of how Mikel Arteta’s side plays, and he’s one of the most popular members of this squad.

Still, there’s no doubt Real Madrid tend to target the big names of world football, and more often than not they get who they want.

It remains to be seen, however, if there’s any realistic prospect of them landing a target as ambitious as Saka, who will surely be committed to the team he grew up with.

Arsenal will surely want to build around Saka for many years to come if they want to be successful, so this seems like a non-starter unless something dramatic changes in the near future.