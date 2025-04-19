Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, celebrates after the team's victory. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Exeter City to benefit from Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League thanks to a clause in the contract of Ethan Ampadu.

Leeds United are closing in on a return to the English top flight. They are top of the Championship with just three games to go. While they are level on points with second-placed Burnley, they have a superior goal difference.

The West Yorkshire outfit have a five-point cushion over third-placed Sheffield United, which suggests they are practically guaranteed to return to the Premier League. According to a report from MOT Leeds News, Leeds United’s return could end up benefiting English third-tier outfit Exeter City, as a clause in the contract of their former star Ethan Ampadu could result in some financial gain.

While speaking to Bizof Sport, Exeter’s CEO Joe Gorma revealed via MOT Leeds News: “If Leeds get promoted this season, we get an amount of money [from Ampadu]. The only time it ends is if he were to leave on a free transfer.”

Ampadu was a part of the Exeter City youth setup before he ended up joining Chelsea in the summer of 2017. Despite his huge potential and impressive loan spells away from the London club, things didn’t work out for him at Stamford Bridge. He ended up parting ways with them to join Leeds United in the summer of 2023.

Ethan Ampadu has done well for Leeds

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure in the team. He has been given the captain’s armband on the back of his impressive performances and leadership skills. While he prefers playing as a defensive midfielder, Ampadu has featured as a full-back as well as a centre-back for Leeds United over the last two seasons.

He might have missed quite a few fixtures this season because of injury, but he has certainly played his part in their dominant run in the Championship. With the club now set to secure a return, Exeter will receive a decent fee thanks to the clause they included in Ampadu’s deal when he left for Chelsea back in 2017.

While it remains uncertain whether the payment will come from Leeds United or Chelsea, Gorma did make it clear that performance/promotion-related add-ons will only stop if he ends up securing a free transfer in the future