West Ham had struggled in attack this season, but for one pundit, there is a suggestion that this could be self-inflicted by head coach Graham Potter, who made a rather bold call during Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw at home to already-relegated Southampton.

In recent years, West Ham have struggled to recruit a prolific striker. Niclas Fullkrug was signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but he has significantly underperformed since his arrival, and that has often led to Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus playing more central.

Evan Ferguson was signed on loan from Brighton in January as a possible solution to the problem, but it is clear now that he is not seen as that by Potter.

Graham Potter’s Evan Ferguson causes confusion on Sky Sports

As per West Ham Zone, Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson was bewildered at Potter’s decision not to bring on Ferguson for Fullkurg, who was instead replaced by midfielder Tomas Soucek.

“Niclas Fullkrug has come off, and you’d think Evan Ferguson would be brought on – just as a straight swap. No. Tomas Soucek’s come on. And I think that says it all about Evan Ferguson at West Ham.”

It has been a difficult season for Ferguson. He struggled to break into the Brighton team during the first half of the campaign, and that prompted the move to West Ham during the winter. But that has turned out to be just as unsuccessful.

Ferguson will surely return to Brighton at the end of the season, at which point it will be interesting to see what happens with him – it could be Leeds United, who have been linked with signing him. He had been regarded as one of the top striker prospects in the Premier League as recently as the 2023-24 campaign, but that title is certainly not one that he can hold right now, but time is on his side.