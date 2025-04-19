Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, looks on. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

West Ham United’s 2024 summer signing Guido Rodriguez is set to hold exit talks next week.

West Ham United are gearing up for a very important transfer window. Graham Potter, who took charge of the club at the start of the year, is keen on bringing in players who can help him better implement his ideas. He isn’t satisfied with the squad that he has inherited from Julen Lopetegui and wants to make wholesale changes in the summer.

But before Potter can push to sign players, he needs to raise funds. As a result, the Hammers are set to sanction the departure of players who have fallen down the pecking order. According to a report from River Noticias, Guido Rodriguez could end up leaving the club, and he is set to hold exit talks next week.

Guido Rodriguez has been mediocre

The Argentine midfielder joined the Hammers last summer on a free transfer. His consistent performances at Real Betis convinced Lopetegui that he could bolster his midfield. But the move hasn’t worked out for either party.

Following the sacking of the Spanish manager and the arrival of Potter, the defensive midfielder has gone further down the pecking order. He has only played a minute of Premier League football in their last eight outings. The 31-year-old has racked up just over 1,000 minutes of first-team action across his 21 appearances.

While his contract at the London club runs until 2027, he is all set to leave the club just a year after joining them. He is not in Potter’s plans, and the Hammers are ready to cash in on him.

Rodriguez could end up securing a return to his former club, River Plate. The Argentine outfit are pushing to re-sign him and would love to add him to their squad ahead of the Club World Cup in the summer. They are all set to begin negotiations with the London club next week.

With the 31-year-old falling out of favour at West Ham United, River Plate are hoping to get it over the line. But, given his £12.8 million valuation, a deal may be difficult for the Buenos Aires side to pull off.