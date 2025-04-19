New €100m price tag: Liverpool & Arsenal transfer target still “likely” to move this summer

Hugo Ekitike in action for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal may reportedly now have to pay even more for the potential transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The talented Frenchman has been in prolific form this season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions so far, and is expected to seal a move to a bigger club this summer.

It seems Ekitike’s fine performances in front of goal have now prompted his club to raise their asking price for him to as much as €100m.

That’s according to the latest on the 22-year-old’s future from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, posting on his official account on X, formerly Twitter…

?? Eintracht Frankfurt have raised the price tag for Hugo #Ekitike! Markus Krösche is now demanding at least €100m as a transfer fee. Most recently, #SGE had been expecting a fee of around €80m. Eintracht are still preparing for his departure this summer, with the 22 y/o… pic.twitter.com/oLu1wJnfJF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 18, 2025

Ekitike looks like he has it in him to play at the very highest level, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League in the near future.

CaughtOffside have previously been told of interest from Liverpool, while sources had also earlier named Arsenal and Manchester United as potential suitors.

Hugo Ekitike’s asking price soars and soars

Ekitike would only recently have cost something like €80m, according to Plettenberg, but it now seems his value has shot up.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are prepared to pay as much as €100m for Ekitike.

Ekitike could be worth every penny, in all honesty, even if it’s often a gamble paying quite that much for almost any player.

We’ve seen plenty of big names flop in the Premier League, but Ekitike looks like he’s the real deal, even if he’s struggled at an elite club before.

The youngster was previously at Paris Saint-Germain and couldn’t fulfil his potential while he was there, but his career has really taken off in the last year or so.

It’s easy to see Ekitike being an upgrade on Darwin Nunez at Liverpool, and on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal.