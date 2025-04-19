Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, looks on. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier could end up making the move to Leicester City this summer.

The Foxes could be in the market for a new goalkeeper as there has been a lot of uncertainty around the future of Mads Hermansen. If he does end up leaving the club, Leicester City could make a move for Illan Meslier.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Leeds United could look to cash in on the French shot-stopper, who hasn’t been in the best of forms of late. They could end up sanctioning his departure amidst interest from Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team.

Meslier has been a part of the Foxes’ first team since 2019. The 25-year-old has featured in over 200 matches for them and has been a consistent performer over the years. But things haven’t been that great for him of late.

The French shot-stopper has made quite a few errors which have cost Leeds United important points as they push for a return to the English top flight. Daniel Farke has ended up dropping Meslier from the starting XI in their last three outings and there has been a lot of talk about his future at the club.

Leeds set for busy summer window

The West Yorkshire club could end up being very busy in the upcoming summer transfer window if they do secure promotion. While they will look at ways to further bolster their squad, Leeds United could even part ways with a few of their players. Meslier is one of the names at the top of that list.

Leicester City have emerged as a potential destination for the former FC Lorient goalkeeper. They are set to get relegated to the Championship, which could force them to sell some of their stars, and shot-stopper Mads Hermansen could be one of them.

The Foxes might have to offload their most valuable players to balance their books on their return to the second division. If Hermansen does end up leaving, Van Nistelrooy’s team could then launch an assault to sign Meslier from Leeds United.