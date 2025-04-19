Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have the edge over Real Madrid in £50m transfer battle

Fabrizio Romano and Dean Huijsen (Photo via the Daily Briefing, Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the futures of three key players at Bournemouth ahead of this summer, including Liverpool target Dean Huijsen.

The Reds are alongside Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United in targeting Huijsen, who is available for £50m due to a release clause in his contract.

That’s according to Romano’s latest information in a video report for the Daily Briefing, with the Italian journalist also discussing what could happen next with Huijsen’s Cherries teammates Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo.

Huijsen and Kerkez are both targets for Liverpool, and it seems like there’s encouraging news for the Merseyside giants.

Dean Huijsen would prefer to stay in the Premier League

Despite links with Real Madrid, and interest from Bayern Munich, it seems Huijsen is currently leaning towards staying in England.

This could be a big boost for LFC, who could do with bringing in a top young defender to eventually replace the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

“Bournemouth players are so often the most discussed names on the market – in recent days we’ve heard a lot about what the future could hold for them this summer,” Romano said.

“For sure the most interesting case will be the one of Dean Huijsen – as revealed more than two months ago, he has a release clause of £50m, and he’s going to leave Bournemouth in the summer.

“There is interest from Real Madrid – yes. There have been many rumours from Spain, but at the moment Real Madrid have still not decided whether they want to invest in a centre-back or not.

“That’s why, at the moment, Dean Huijsen is leaning towards a move internally, in the Premier League.

“He’s expected to continue in the Premier League, but at a different club. There is interest from several clubs…

“Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle – these four are surely in the race. Bayern have also been calling for weeks and weeks, but another Premier League club looks like being the most realistic destination.”