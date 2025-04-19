Exclusive: Man United “no longer looking” at Liverpool transfer target, says expert

Milos Kerkez in action for Bournemouth vs Fulham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are no longer looking at signing a left-back, clearing the way for Liverpool to target Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive video post for CaughtOffside‘s the Daily Briefing, with the Italian journalist discussing potential outgoings at Bournemouth this summer.

Man Utd had been linked with a number of left-backs a few months ago, before eventually signing Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in January.

Ruben Amorim will now surely stick with the talented young Denmark international in that position, while Luke Shaw also remains an option for the Portuguese tactician.

This could be good news for Liverpool as they also pursue Kerkez this summer, with the Reds potentially lining up a double raid on the Cherries.

Liverpool linked with both Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen

Liverpool want to sign Dean Huijsen this summer, as Romano also revealed, and it seems Kerkez is also someone who’s been on their list for some time.

“For Milos Kerkez, there’s no release clause, but there’s strong interest, again from Liverpool,” Romano said.

“Kerkez is on the list, for sure, at Liverpool, and there’s also interest from more clubs, so the Hungary international is another player who is expected to be an interesting case to follow in the summer transfer window.

He added: “We’ll see what happens later in the window, but also Bournemouth want to try to keep some of their important players so it’s not going to be an easy negotiation for both Kerkez and (Antoine) Semenyo.

“With Kerkez, Liverpool already months ago showed an interest. Man United were also keen but then they invested in Patrick Dorgu so they are no longer looking for a player in that position.”

Kerkez has impressed at Bournemouth this season and looks like he could be an upgrade on the ageing Andrew Robertson on the left-hand side of the LFC back four.