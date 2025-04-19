25 G/A “gifted” star has received transfer offer from Liverpool

Rodrygo Goes celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly be in for an exciting transfer this summer that would possibly also spell very bad news for rivals Arsenal.

The Reds are on the brink of winning the Premier League title, with defeat for the Gunners this weekend and a win for Arne Slot’s side set to be enough to finish the job.

And to make things worse for Arsenal, it now seems Liverpool could also do a number on them in the transfer market.

If latest reports are to be believed, Rodrygo Goes has an offer from Liverpool, and this sale could help Real Madrid target a big-money move for Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, according to Todo Fichajes.

Rodrygo Goes out, Bukayo Saka in for Real Madrid?

Saka looks like he’d surely be an upgrade on Rodrygo at Real Madrid, but this still looks like exciting news from a Liverpool perspective.

Even if Rodrygo hasn’t always been that consistent, and made virtually no impact in Los Blancos’ recent Champions League defeat to Arsenal, he has a decent record of 18 goals and seven assists in all competitions for club and country this season.

The Brazil international might do well to try a change of scene in the near future, and he could surely have an impact in Slot’s LFC side.

The Merseyside giants will likely be keen on an upgrade on the likes of Darwin Nunez and the injury-prone Diogo Jota in attack, and Rodrygo could fit the bill.

The 24-year-old offers pace, skill and a goal threat, and is capable of playing either out wide or up front as a central striker.

Still, Arsenal fans will no doubt hope this doesn’t materialise as Rodrygo’s departure could see them at more of a risk of losing Saka.

Liverpool fans, though, would no doubt relish this deal that could hurt one of their main title rivals.