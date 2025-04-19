West Ham United players huddle on pitch. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Lucas Paqueta is unhappy at West Ham United and wants to secure a return to his former club this summer.

West Ham United are gearing up for an important transfer window, and they will undergo quite a few changes. Graham Potter will look to bring in players who could help him better implement his style of play. But before he can make moves in the market, the former Chelsea boss needs to raise funds by offloading a few of their players.

Lucas Paqueta might be one of the players set to leave the London club this summer. According to a report from Hammers News, the Brazilian international is unhappy at West Ham United, and he could end up securing a move away.

The Hammers forked out a massive €60 million to sign the attacking midfielder from Olympique Lyon back in 2022. His consistent performances for the French club convinced the London outfit that he could help them take the next step.

Lucas Paqueta has not lived up to expectations

While a lot was expected from Paqueta, he hasn’t been able to live up to the hype. Barring his through-ball to Jarrod Bowen in the 2023 Conference League final, the Brazilian has struggled to deliver his best. He is currently on trial over spot-fixing allegations. If found guilty, the 27-year-old faces a lifetime ban. It certainly seems to have played a part in his poor form of late. Paqueta is not enjoying life at the London Stadium, and he wants to secure a return to Brazil.

His poor performances have caused quite a few problems for Graham Potter’s team. It has affected the team’s form as a whole. While Paqueta’s contract at the London club runs until the summer of 2027, he wants to secure a return to Flamengo. Even if he is found not guilty, he wants to return to his childhood club to get his career back on track.