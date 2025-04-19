(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Oliver Glasner suggests Crystal Palace are closing in on a new deal with full-back Daniel Munoz.

Oliver Glasner has done a decent job at Selhurst Park this time around. He will look to build on it next season but needs to ensure that Crystal Palace hold onto some of their best players. Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Adam Wharton have all attracted a significant amount of interest.

With Guehi’s contract running out in 2026, he could be the first to leave the club. Apart from the four, Daniel Munoz has also been linked with a move away. Manchester City seem to be keen on his signature as they look to bolster their flanks. But according to Glasner, Palace are close to securing his long-term future with a new deal.

While speaking about his contract situation last week, Glasner said via LondonWorld: “Not yet. We’ve confirmed Will [Hughes], but you can expect that we will confirm a few things in the next couple of days. Danny [Munoz] embodies the passion and spirit of the team. He’s so professional and always plays at a very high level. “Also, he knows he has to improve a few things. For example, when we conceded the third goal after half time at Manchester City, he opened up the gap inside which he’s done two or three times this season. It’s great to have him. Since he arrived, he’s had such a good and positive impact on the Crystal Palace performance. Having these kinds of players in the squad is what you wish as a manager. He’s very reliable and always available. He has four goals and eight assists as a wing-back, so it’s very positive.”

Daniel Munoz has been a key player

Munoz arrived at the London club at the start of 2024, and he has only gone from strength to strength since. While he prefers playing as a full-back, he is equally good in a wing-back role and can even chip in as a centre-back when needed.

He has 12 goal contributions in his 38 outings this season. His performances have certainly attracted a lot of interest from across Europe and Crystal Palace could find it very difficult to hold onto him. As a result, they have already started working on a renewal.

Glasner was full of praise for the 28-year-old full-back and has already hinted towards a potential new deal. Following his comments, Alan Nixon reported that Crystal Palace have struck a new deal with Munoz. His deal, which was due to expire in 2027, now runs until 2028, and the club holds an option to extend it for another 12 months.

The Eagles will certainly be delighted to have secured the long-term future of the Colombian international, who has been one of the standout performers for them in the recent past.