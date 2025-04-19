Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, is seen in attendance. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are optimistic about acquiring the services of Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Hugo Larsson.

If Ange Postecoglou manages to survive at the North London club, he will certainly look at the summer transfer window as an opportunity to reinforce his squad and get things back on track.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, Spurs could go after the signature of long-term target Hugo Larsson. They are confident that they can convince the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder to make the move to the Premier League this summer.

He has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City as well.

Spurs are going through one of their most difficult seasons in their recent past. They are 15th in the English top flight, and Postecoglou’s future at the club is uncertain. Since he has helped them progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League, there is hope that he could remain at the helm.

Reinforcing the midfield will be amongst his top priorities, and Larsson will be quite high on their wishlist. The North London club have been scouting him for almost a year, and they closely saw him in action during their quarter-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 20-year-old could be an ideal fit for their project, which has focused on signing young players with massive potential. The Swedish international could have an instant impact on their team. He has been described as a player with ‘exceptional ball control ‘.

Hugo Larsson open to the move

Larsson is aware of Tottenham’s interest in his services and is considering making a move to the Premier League. The North London club are confident they can convince him to join if they choose to step up their interest, with the player keen to test himself in the English top flight.

While Spurs are optimistic and Larsson is also open to a move, a potential transfer won’t be that straightforward. The 20-year-old still has four years left on his £32,000-per-week deal at the German club. Eintracht Frankfurt will certainly have the upper hand in negotiations, and they are not willing to entertain offers below £52 million for their midfield sensation as he is a key part of Dino Toppmoller’s plans.

Tottenham are interested in signing him, but they are yet to make a final decision as they seek further clarification from Eintracht Frankfurt on the minimum fee required for the Swedish international.