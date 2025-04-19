37 G/A star “has signed with Manchester United”, claims journalist

Ruben Amorim during Man United's win over Lyon
Ruben Amorim during Man United's win over Lyon (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

It may be that Manchester United already have a deal wrapped up for the transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for next season.

The Nigeria international is currently on loan from Napoli to Galatasaray, and he’s shone in Turkish football this season, even if his stay there is not expected to be a long one.

Osimhen has once again had a fine season, scoring 32 goals and assisting a further five in all competitions for club and country.

It’s easy to see why big names like Man Utd would be interested in Osimhen, and Sportz are even reporting that he’s already signed with the Red Devils.

As per the X post above, journalist Serdar Ali Celikler has made this big claim, with MUFC being tipped as Osimhen’s next destination.

MUFC certainly need a top class signing up front this summer, with a replacement surely needed for Rasmus Hojlund after his poor form, which has led to doubts over his future at Old Trafford.

Victor Osimhen also has previous transfer interest from Chelsea

It may be that Osimhen is now United-bound, but there have also been strong links with Chelsea for a while now.

Former Blues star John Obi Mikel recently spoke about Osimhen’s situation, explaining how close he was to a move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Speaking on his podcast, Mikel made it clear that he felt Chelsea only needed to pick up the phone and re-start negotiations from an already very advanced stage.

Victor Osimhen gestures during Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce
Victor Osimhen gestures during Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)
In truth, Chelsea would probably be a more tempting option than United right now, even if both clubs are suffering.

These are not the Chelsea or United sides of old, with both teams looking a long way from competing for trophies like the Premier League and the Champions League any time soon.

Still, CFC are at least a bit closer to the top four at the moment, so are more likely to have European football on offer next season.

United, by contrast, need a major rebuild after slumping to 14th place in the Premier League table.

