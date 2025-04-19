Bid prepared: Man United ready to try signing 24-year-old for €60m

Yann Bisseck in action for Inter Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a €60m transfer move for Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck this summer.

The Red Devils are going through a difficult season of transition under Ruben Amorim, and they’ll surely need to make major changes to their struggling squad this summer.

It seems Man Utd, who now play three at the back under Amorim, want to make another centre-back one of their top targets for the summer.

United brought in both Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt last summer, but one imagines Amorim could do with one more new addition in that position.

And according to a report from Fichajes, Inter CB Bisseck is one of United’s top targets for that area of their squad.

Yann Bisseck to Manchester United looks like one to watch this summer

Bisseck has impressed during his time at the San Siro, and it could be a good move for United to bring him to Old Trafford.

Still, MUFC are a bit of a mess at the moment, and that’s surely going to make it very difficult for them to lure in the calibre of player they want.

There seems little reason for a top talent like Bisseck to leave Inter when they’re performing well in Serie A and also vying for a place in the Champions League final.

United are a long way from being at that level, and it might take more rebuilding around young players like Yoro and Ayden Heaven at the back before they can add someone more proven like Bisseck.

Still, the Premier League has a great reputation across the world and that could appeal to Bisseck, even if United probably wouldn’t be most players’ first choice in their current state right now.