Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Athletic Club Bilbao attacker Nico Williams at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are prepared to pay his €58 million (£50m) release clause in the summer. The Spanish winger has established himself as one of the best attackers in La Liga, and he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well.

The 22-year-old has 11 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season. Williams has been linked with Liverpool as well.

He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal, and he could help them improve going forward. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he could form a quality partnership with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

The reported release clause might seem like a premium right now, but the player is young enough to improve further, and he could establish himself as a world-class performer for Arsenal. He could justify the investment in the near future.

The player is highly rated across Europe, and former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney likened him to a young Cristiano Ronaldo last year. He also labelled the Spanish attacker as “exceptional”.

Arsenal could help Nico Williams improve further

Arsenal have done well to groom talented young players, and they could help the Spanish international develop into a world-class player. It will be interesting to see if the player is keen on the move.

Athletic Club Bilbao will be powerless to stop the player from leaving if Arsenal decide to pay his release clause. The move could then come down to the player’s decision.

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for the league title and the Champions League. The opportunity to play for them can be quite exciting for the young attacker. He will want to win major trophies, and Arsenal could provide him with that opportunity.