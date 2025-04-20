Victor Lindeloef and Andre Onana of Manchester United celebrate victory. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana could be sold in the summer if a suitable offer comes in.

According to a report from The Mirror, Manchester United will sell the player if they receive an offer of around £20 million at the end of the season. The 29-year-old has struggled in recent months, and his performances have been very disappointing. He was recently dropped from the starting lineup as well because of his error-prone performances.

The report claims that Manchester United have identified the Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens as a potential target for the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see if they decide to bring him in as a replacement for the former Inter Milan goalkeeper. However, the report also claims that manager Ruben Amorim wants to hold on to Onana for the upcoming campaign as well, and he is ready to hand him a starting role in the side as well.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. The 22-year-old Royal Antwerp star, Lammens, is highly rated across Europe, and he is a talented goalkeeper with a bright future. He will not want to sit on the bench at Manchester United. He will probably seek gametime assurances before moving to Manchester United. If Amorim wants to keep Onana as the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, they could miss out on the talented young Belgian.

Andre Onana needs to move on

It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to offer £20 million for the Manchester United goalkeeper in the summer. The 29-year-old is at the peak of his powers, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations in the Premier League. Perhaps a fresh start would be ideal for him. He has been linked with the move to Saudi Arabia in recent months, and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

It would be ideal for Manchester United to replace him and bring in a younger and more talented alternative.