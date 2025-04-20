Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks towards the sky. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Fiorentina defender Dodo at the end of the season, and they have made an enquiry regarding a summer move.

The 26-year-old has done quite well for the Italian club this season, and he has five assists in all competitions. He is capable of operating as a full-back as well as a winger. He could prove to be a quality squad player for Tottenham if they can get the deal done. The South American has been linked with Newcastle in the past.

According to a report from Spanish publication AS, Barcelona are interested in signing the Brazilian defender as well, and they are in pole position to secure his signature. The reported asking price is around €25 million, and it is fair to assume that Tottenham have the resources to get the deal done.

They have failed to sign the player in the past, and it remains to be seen whether they can succeed this time around.

Tottenham could use Dodo

They could use more quality and depth in the squad, and Brazilian could prove to be a superb acquisition. He is at the peak of his powers, and he could be tempted to move to the Premier League. It would be a major step up in his career, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the London club.

The 26-year-old has proven himself in Italy, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football as well. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince the defender to join them instead of Barcelona. South American players tend to prefer a move to La Liga, and Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Both clubs have the finances to get the deal across the line, and the move might come down to the player’s preference in the end.