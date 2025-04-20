Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Cristian Romero of Tottenham. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Argentine attacking midfielder Nico Paz at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder plays for Como, and he has been outstanding for them since joining the club last summer. The player has six goals and seven assists to his name in the league this season.

The former Real Madrid Academy graduate is regarded as one of the finest attacking midfielders in Italian football, and he could develop into a top player with the right guidance. As per Fichajes, the Spanish giants have an option to bring him back to the club for a fee of around €9 million, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to sign him in the summer.

Real Madrid clearly have the option to sign him for cheap, and they have a major advantage in the transfer race. It will be interesting to see if they decide to exercise the clause. Paz has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City as well.

Nico Paz would be a future investment

Meanwhile, Chelsea could use more creativity and technical ability in the final third, and the 20-year-old will help them create goal-scoring opportunities. Chelsea have shown a willingness to bring talented young players in recent seasons, and Paz would be a quality addition to the formidable pool of young talent at the club.

Similarly, Tottenham need creativity in the final third as well. James Maddison has been inconsistent, and the South American could compete with him for the starting spot.

It will be interesting to see if the Italian outfit is prepared to sell the youngster after just one season at the club. He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and the two clubs will have to pay a premium for him. With that said, the 20-year-old has the potential to justify the investment in the long term.

Paz is highly rated by Lionel Messi, who described him as a player with a “lot of quality”.