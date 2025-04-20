Exclusive: Man United would have to splash €50m to bring former player back to the club

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United have a history of resigning their former players and they could be in the market to do that again this summer.

The Red Devils let Paul Pogba leave the club but brought him back to Old Trafford once again.

Similar case happened with defender Jonny Evans and now another Premier League star is being eyed by the Premier League giants ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Caught Offside sources, Man United are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

The 22-year-old has been one of Nottingham Forest’s best players this season having scored six goals and providing nine assists this season.

Elanga is rapidly becoming one of Europe’s hottest young properties, with several elite clubs keeping close tabs on his progress.

The 22-year-old Swedish international has delivered an outstanding season, impressing both in the Premier League and in the broader European spotlight with his pace and ability to create chances.

Forest’s push for European qualification, potentially even a historic Champions League berth, has added to the excitement around the club and could prove vital in persuading rising stars like Elanga to commit their future to the City Ground.

However, his form has inevitably attracted external interest, placing Forest in a challenging position as they look to retain their key players.

Major Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Man United are monitoring Elanga’s situation.

Anthony Elanga back to Man United?

The potential for a return to Old Trafford adds a compelling twist to the transfer narrative, with United known to be following the progress of their former academy graduate closely.

Although Nottingham Forest have not actively placed Elanga on the market, sources suggest that a serious offer, believed to be in excess of €50 million, could force the club to consider their options.

At the same time, Forest are believed to be exploring the possibility of extending Elanga’s contract until 2030, although formal negotiations are yet to begin.

In terms of wide attacking options, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is another player on the shortlist of Ruben Amorim’s side.

Along with Elanga, the Red Devils are targeting a move for Nigeria international striker Victor Osimhen.

