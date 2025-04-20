The Leeds United team huddle prior to a Sky Bet Championship match. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old French goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order on the back of his disappointing performances, and Karl Darlow is currently the first-choice goalkeeper for the Championship outfit.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Rennes and Leicester City are keeping tabs on his situation, and they could look to make a move for him in future. The goalkeeper has reportedly made it clear that he wants to play regularly, and sitting on the bench at Leeds does not appeal to him.

It will be interesting to see if he is sold in the summer.

The player has a contract with Leeds until 2026, and the Whites will be hoping to recoup a reasonable amount of money for him in the summer. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year. Also, it is unlikely that the French goalkeeper will sit on the bench at least next season. It seems that the player might have played his final game for the club, and he could now move on in the summer.

Leeds should upgrade on Illan Meslier

Leeds are well placed to secure promotion to the Premier League, and they need better players at their disposal. Meslier has not been able to live up to the expectations, and they need to bring in an upgrade in the summer.

It will be interesting to see where the 25-year-old goalkeeper ends up. He is entering the peak years of his career and he will look to play regularly. He will be desperate to get back to his best with regular football. It remains to be seen whether Leeds can replace him adequately in the summer.