Rasmus Kristensen in action for Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Leeds would see the permanent departure of defender Rasmus Kristensen, who will remain at Eintracht Frankfurt for the foreseeable future after the two clubs agreed a deal. It will be made official in the summer, but in his first appearance since the announcement, things did not go well for the Danish international.

Kristensen did not have a particular successful time at Leeds. He spent the 2022-23 season at the club, before back-to-back loan spells at AS Roma and Frankfurt, whom he will now remain with on a permanent basis.

Kristensen, who has impressed in Germany, was in action for Frankfurt during their Europa League quarter-final second leg against Tottenham on Thursday, and he had a difficult evening. And that was picked up by the German media in the aftermath of the 1-0 victory for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

German media slam ex-Leeds defender Rasmus Kristensen

As per Leeds United News, Frankfurter Neue Presse issued a scathing assessment of Kristensen’s performance against Tottenham when doing their player ratings.

“As always, with plenty of power and commitment, but also with a few mistakes. The permanently signed Dane had a tough time with Mathys Tel. His energy seems to be waning in the final stretch of the season. He tried hard, but achieved little. He miserably missed a huge scoring opportunity.

“He had to convert it in the 82nd minute. Two minutes later, he was in a dangerous position again and was just as miserable. That detracts from his performance; the line is sometimes extremely thin.”