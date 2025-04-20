Leeds flop slammed by media after poor performance for new club

Leeds United FC
Posted by
Rasmus Kristensen in action for Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Leeds would see the permanent departure of defender Rasmus Kristensen, who will remain at Eintracht Frankfurt for the foreseeable future after the two clubs agreed a deal. It will be made official in the summer, but in his first appearance since the announcement, things did not go well for the Danish international.

Kristensen did not have a particular successful time at Leeds. He spent the 2022-23 season at the club, before back-to-back loan spells at AS Roma and Frankfurt, whom he will now remain with on a permanent basis.

Kristensen, who has impressed in Germany, was in action for Frankfurt during their Europa League quarter-final second leg against Tottenham on Thursday, and he had a difficult evening. And that was picked up by the German media in the aftermath of the 1-0 victory for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

German media slam ex-Leeds defender Rasmus Kristensen

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – MARCH 18: Rasmus Kristensen of Leeds United celebrates with Max Woeber and teammates after scoring the team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on March 18, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

As per Leeds United News, Frankfurter Neue Presse issued a scathing assessment of Kristensen’s performance against Tottenham when doing their player ratings.

“As always, with plenty of power and commitment, but also with a few mistakes. The permanently signed Dane had a tough time with Mathys Tel. His energy seems to be waning in the final stretch of the season. He tried hard, but achieved little. He miserably missed a huge scoring opportunity.

“He had to convert it in the 82nd minute. Two minutes later, he was in a dangerous position again and was just as miserable. That detracts from his performance; the line is sometimes extremely thin.”

More Stories Rasmus Kristensen

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *