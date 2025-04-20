Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier (Photo by Imago)

Illan Meslier has had another tough season in the Leeds goal, and because of this, it is not surprise that he could be replaced during the summer transfer window. He has been dropped in recent weeks by head coach Daniel Farke, but he could lose further prominence ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, and a move away has also not been ruled out by the Premier League-bound club.

With three matches to go in the Championship season, Leeds are five points clear in the automatic promotion places – and barring a late collapse, they should be moving a return to the top division of English football. And if they do, there will be even more of an insistence to bring in a new goalkeeper that would give an increased chance of avoiding relegation.

And Leeds officials now appear to have settled on the player that they feel will give them the best chance of this.

Leeds plot summer move for Angus Gunn to replace Meslier

As reported by Football Insider (via GiveMeSport), Leeds are readying a move for Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn. The 29-year-old, who has been capped on 15 occasions by Scotland, is out of contract at the end of the season, and at this stage, he has yet to be offered the chance to continue his stay at Carrow Road.

Leeds are long-term admirers of Gunn, who has performed relatively well in the Championship this season. And the fact that he could arrive as a free agent would make him an even more attractive signing in the face of expected Premier League promotion, as it would allow more money to be spent on addressing other issues in Farke’s squad.

It remains to be seen whether Gunn does move to Elland Road in the summer, but if he is not offered a new deal by Norwich, the chances of that happening will certainly increase.