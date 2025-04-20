General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the highly rated Leicester City attacker Jeremy Monga at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 15-year-old attacker, and they could look to make a move for him in the summer.

Liverpool have done well to nurture talented young players over the years, and they could help Monga fulfil his tremendous potential in the near future. The player is reportedly on the radar of multiple clubs.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can win the race for his signature.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be attractive for the 15-year-old as well. He is unlikely to be a part of the first team set-up, and he will join up with the Academy if he joins the club.

Monga needs to choose his next destination carefully. He needs to join a club where he will get a clear pathway to the first team. Liverpool have done well to groom young players, and they could provide him with the opportunity he needs in the near future.

Leicester City will not want to lose a talented young player like him, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with the player as well.

Liverpool could help Jeremy Monga improve

Liverpool have been building their squad sustainably over the years, and they have done well to bring in talented young players and groom them into stars. They will hope to follow a similar path with Monga if they can get the deal done.

They cannot afford to spend significant sums of money on ready-made players, and developing talented young players is a sustainable way of improving the squad.