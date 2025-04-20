Anthony Gordon warms up (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool are expected to address their attacking options in the summer, and one player that could arrive at Anfield is Anthony Gordon. The Newcastle winger reportedly came close to make the move in 2024, and although he signed a new contract earlier in the season, there could still be chances for him to return to Merseyside.

Gordon came through the ranks at Everton, but it has been well-documented in the last couple of years that he grew up as a Liverpool supporter. And fans of the Premier League leaders have been hoping that this fact helps them get a deal done with Newcastle.

Gordon has referenced Liverpool in more than one interview in recent times, most notably when he spoke on The Overlap with Gary Neville. And he has now done so again.

Anthony Gordon drops Liverpool hint during recent interview

As part of a roommates quiz with England teammate and Liverpool star Curtis Jones, Gordon revealed that his idol growing up was Anfield legend Steven Gerrard.

“Correct, Stevie G. I think he is every Scouser’s idol, isn’t he?”

It could be a busy summer for Gordon. Arsenal are said to be very keen on recruiting him as their new starting winger, but if Liverpool were to come calling, the expectation is that they would be favourites to sign him given his childhood allegiances.

But it is worth noting that Liverpool are probably not going to make a move for Gordon unless they sell Luis Diaz, who has been linked with Barcelona in recent months. And another obstacle will be Newcastle, who are under no pressure to part ways with one of their most important players – especially considering that he signed that new contract only a few months ago.