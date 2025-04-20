Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing Mason Greenwood at the end of the season, and they would be willing to spend a substantial amount of money on him.

The 23-year-old has managed to get his career back on track with a move to Marseille, and he has been outstanding this season. The former Manchester United striker has 19 goals to his name this season. According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool would be willing to pay around €75-80 million in order to get the deal done.

Greenwood will be hoping to play for a big club and the opportunity to join Liverpool could be quite exciting for him. The former Manchester United Academy graduate will look to establish himself as one of the best strikers in the world. Liverpool could use someone with his skill set. They are lacking a reliable finisher right now, and Darwin Nunez has not been able to score goals consistently.

Mason Greenwood would be a quality addition

Greenwood is still quite young, and he could improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Liverpool with the right guidance. The reported offer of around €75-80 million could tempt Mark into selling the player this summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will certainly benefit from the move. They included a 50% sell-on clause in his contract when they let the player leave, and they will receive a significant amount of money if Greenwood is sold in the summer.

Liverpool are closing in on the league title this season, but they will be disappointed with their performances in the domestic cup competitions and the UEFA Champions League. They will want to do well on multiple fronts next season, and they need more quality on the side. Signing a reliable gold scorer should be a priority for them in the summer.