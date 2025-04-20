Exclusive: Liverpool turn attention towards Premier League star to replace Alexander-Arnold

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are going to be busy this transfer window with some of their players expected to leave the club.

The biggest and the most talked about exit could be Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the club for a move to join Real Madrid while striker Darwin Nunez is also likely to leave for a new adventure in his career.

While Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk have signed new contracts to stay at the club, the possible exit of Alexander-Arnold is going be a huge blow to Arne Slot’s project at the club.

The Reds have already identified his replacement and they could target a move for a Premier League star.

According to Caught Offside sources, Liverpool have identified Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina as a candidate to replace Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

Forest’s in-form right-back Aina is drawing serious interest from several Premier League clubs, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur all eager to secure his signature this summer.

The Nigerian international, who has made 32 appearances for Forest this season, has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent and dynamic defenders this season.

Known for his pace, composure, and ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch, Aina’s impressive displays have not gone unnoticed by top clubs across Europe.

Chelsea, where Aina began his professional career, are keen on a reunion.

Having developed through the Blues’ youth system and previously featured in the senior squad, a return to Stamford Bridge would mark a full-circle moment in the 27-year-old’s career. However, competition for his services is fierce.

Liverpool want Ola Aina to replace Alexander-Arnold

The Merseyside club have identified Aina as a possible solution should Alexander-Arnold depart the club amid interest from Real Madrid.

Aina’s ability to play both as a traditional right-back and in an inverted role makes him a suitable fit for Slot’s tactical flexibility.

Newcastle United and Tottenham are likewise monitoring the situation closely. Both clubs are expected to open talks with Aina’s representatives in the coming weeks, with a view to strengthening their defensive options.

Despite the mounting interest, Nottingham Forest are eager to retain their star defender. The club is actively working on offering Aina a new long-term contract in a bid to ward off suitors.

However, with his current deal set to expire this summer, Forest are facing an uphill battle to keep the player at the City Ground.

Jeremie Frimpong is another right-back being eyed by the Reds for a move to Anfield.

