Man City told to sign Liverpool star in a move that “could benefit all parties”

The goalkeeping position might need some attention from both Liverpool and Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants could lose their goalkeepers this summer which could force them to make new signings in that position.

Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to leave the Premier League leaders for more playing time while Pep Guardiola might offload the likes of Ederson and Stefan Ortega for a new goalkeeper for his starting line up.

Former England and Liverpool goalkeeper David James has publicly urged City to pursue the 26-year-old Irishman Kelleher, citing his composure, experience in high-pressure situations, and suitability for Guardiola’s tactical system.

Kelleher has expressed a desire for regular first-team football, stating, “I’ve made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a No. 1 and play week in, week out.”

With Alisson Becker firmly established as Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper and the impending arrival of Georgian international Giorgi Mamardashvili, Kelleher’s opportunities at Anfield appear limited.

James said, as reported by GOAL:

“Caoimhín’s got that calmness about him.

“He’s unflappable. He’s won trophies, which is a major thing. He knows how to get into those positions to win trophies. He’s been involved in penalty shootouts, all the stuff that you want from a top goalkeeper.

“If Liverpool needed to move one goalkeeper on, and Man City might need one.

“You know, you probably wouldn’t even have to relocate because it’s only 45 minutes down the road. You don’t often see moves like that between two title rivals, but I think this one could benefit all parties.”

Caoimhin Kelleher to Man City?

A potential move to Man City would be controversial and one that would receive a lot of attention, given the rarity of direct transfers between top Premier League rivals.

Kelleher’s potential departure has attracted interest from several clubs, including West Ham United, Chelsea, and Bournemouth.

Liverpool are reportedly seeking a transfer fee in the region of £20–£30 million for the goalkeeper.

