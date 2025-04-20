Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign Victor Osimhen at the end of the season, and they have an agreement with the Nigerian striker regarding a summer move.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray, and he has been outstanding for them. The Nigerian International has 29 goals to his name this season. He could transform Manchester United’s attack if he joins the club. He has been linked with a move to Chelsea as well.

According to a report from AfricaFoot, a member of the player’s camp has confirmed the agreement between the Premier League club and the player. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can secure an agreement with Napoli as well.

The Italian club do not view him as a key part of their plans going forward, and they wanted to sell him permanently last summer as well. The Italian outfit could demand a premium for the player, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can pay up.

Man United need Victor Osimhen

It is no secret that Manchester United need a top quality striker and Osimhen would be a major upgrade on Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United, and they will hope to fight for Champions League qualification and trophies next year. They need quality players at their disposal, and the 26-year-old is a world-class striker. He has been described as “one of the best forwards in the world”.

He will want to compete at the highest level as well, and moving to Manchester United would be a huge step up for him from Turkish football.

He has helped Napoli win the league title in the past, and he will be hoping to help Manchester United get back to the top of English football once again.