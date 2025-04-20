Man United ready to offer Marcus Rashford to sign 15-goal Premier League star

Manchester United want to sign a striker in the summer transfer window and Ruben Amorim is ready to use one of his players to bring a new striker to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season with both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to make an impact.

Despite their struggles, United have reached the Europa League semifinal and they could still end the season with a trophy.

In their pursuit to solve their attacking issues, the Premier League giants are ready to make a move for a striker who is being chased by both Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to Daily Star, Man United are prepared to offer Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa in order to sign their striker Ollie Watkins in the summer transfer window.

Watkins has scored 15 goals for Unai Emery’s side this season and provided 12 assists in 47 appearances.

The England international has been a consistent performer over the years for Villa since joining the club.

With Rashford most likely to be sold by the club in the summer, the Red Devils are ready to use him in a deal that would bring Watkins to Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford is expected to leave Man United permanently

Marcus Rashford in action for Aston Villa on loan from Man United (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Rashford joined Villa on loan in the winter transfer window after a fall-out with manager Amorim.

It appears like the English winger has no future at the club under current management and he is expected to be offloaded by the club.

Villa could make the deal permanent to sign Rashford in a £40m move but United’s interested in Watkins may change the situation.

Rashford’s impressive form at Villa has delighted Emery who might no think twice about making his loan move permanent to the club but for that he would have to allow Watkins to leave.

Having seen himself fall down the pecking order at Villa after the arrival of Rashford, Watkins might consider a move away from the club.

In terms of attacking addition, the Red Devils are also interested in a move for Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.

