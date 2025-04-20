Report: Tottenham consider triggering release clause of Premier League manager

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering triggering the release clause of Brentford manager Thomas Frank as they assess potential replacements for current manager Ange Postecoglou, according to Football Insider.

The Danish manager has garnered attention for his impressive work with Brentford, making him a strong candidate for Spurs’ managerial position.​

Postecoglou’s tenure at Tottenham has come under scrutiny due to a series of disappointing results.

Despite leading the team to the Europa League semi-finals, their Premier League performance has been underwhelming, with the club languishing in the bottom half of the table.

This has prompted the Spurs’ hierarchy to explore other managerial options.

The North London club have been unlucky with injuries this season but even with the resources available at the club, Postecoglou has failed to make an impact in the Premier League this season.

His tactics have often been criticised for being way too attacking with little focus on the defensive part of the game.

Frank, who has been at the helm of Brentford since 2018, has earned plaudits for guiding the club to the Premier League and establishing them as a competitive side.

His ability to maximize resources and implement an effective playing style has not gone unnoticed.

Thomas Frank to Tottenham?

Reports suggest that his contract includes a release clause in the region of £9 million, which Tottenham are contemplating activating.​

In addition to Frank, other names have been linked with the Tottenham job, including Fulham’s Marco Silva and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.

It is bad news for Postecoglou but he would be hoping to change the mind of the club hierarchy by guiding Spurs to a Europa League win this season.

Changes are expected at Spurs next season in terms of personnel as well as the North London club make Eberechi Eze their new number one target.

Report: Tottenham plotting stunning £100m move to sign Premier League duo