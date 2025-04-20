David Ornstein discloses three-name striker shortlist as Chelsea target new signings

Chelsea look the favourites for Jamie Gittens (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic, Chelsea have made a three-man striker shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

Signing attacking players is a priority for Chelsea in the summer transfer window with Enzo Maresca’s side struggling for goals this season.

They rely heavily on the goals of Cole Palmer who has scored 14 goals this season for them while the other players are not even in double figures.

Chelsea were heavily interested in a move for Victor Osimhen last summer but the Nigerian attacker ended up at Galatasaray in a loan move from Napoli.

The Premier League giants are now targeting a move for a young striker and they have made up their mind.

Ornstein has revealed that the Blues have shortlisted Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike as their transfer targets.

Chelsea have identified their transfer targets

Delap has scored 12 goals this season in the Premier League and with his team expected to get relegated, he may target a move to another Premier League club.

Interest is high in his services after an impressive season in the top flight but Chelsea may have to fight other Premier League sides for his signature.

Sesko has scored 20 goals this season for the Bundesliga side and he is one of the best young attackers in Europe at the moment. It is not a surprise to see Chelsea target a move for him but just like Delap, Sesko has a lot of suitors across Europe.

Lastly, Ekitike, who has scored 21 goals this season, is being chased by Premier League leaders Liverpool and the French attacker is likely to make a move this summer after impressing some of the biggest clubs in the world.

It clearly shows that the club feel Nico Jackson is not good enough to lead their attack next season and they need more firepower upfront.

Having already secured the signing of Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon, Chelsea are determined to once again show their intent and ambition in the transfer market this summer.

Sporting attacker Viktor Gyokeres is another player being chased by Maresca’s team.

