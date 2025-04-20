Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur reacts from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo, and they are willing to make a significant investment to get the deal done.

According to a report from Fichajes, Tottenham are impressed with the performances of the 25-year-old Ghana international, and they are ready to pay €60 million in order to get the deal done. The player has 16 goal contributions this season and the opportunity to play for a big club will be quite exciting for him.

There have been rumours that the player could cost around £70 million.

It could be the ideal step for him at this stage of his career. He has proven himself in the Premier League, and he will want to compete for a club capable of fighting for trophies. He has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Even though Tottenham have had a disappointing season this year and they are 15th in the league table, they are capable of fighting for domestic trophies. They are still in the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League, and they could secure Champions League qualification if they manage to win the tournament.

Can Tottenham negotiate a deal for Antoine Semenyo?

It will be interesting to see if the Cherries are prepared to sell the player in the summer. Tottenham have dealt with them when they signed Dominic Solanke last summer, and they will be hoping to get a deal done for the 25-year-old as well.

Semenyo is entering the peak years of his career, and he will want to play at the highest level possible. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The report claims that Semenyo fits the profile of the player, the Tottenham coaching staff are looking for. The attacker is open to moving this summer as well. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can negotiate a deal now.