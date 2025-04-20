Jarrod Bowen in West Ham training (Photo by John Walton/PA Wire)

West Ham have had another difficult season, but there is a chance that things could go downhill even further in the summer. Star player Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a move away in recent months, and that could come to fruition before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Bowen has once again been one of West Ham’s best players this season, and during Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Southampton, he scored his 10th goal of the campaign across all competition (nine in the Premier League, alongside five assists).

His performances have attracted interest from Liverpool, who could be in the market for a new right winger go compete alongside Mohamed Salah – and then eventually take over from him when he leaves/retires.

Jarrod Bowen urged to consider West Ham exit

And according to Jason Cundy on talkSPORT (via West Ham Zone), Bowen should consider leaving West Ham as he is perceived to be a big fish in a small pond at the London club.

“I wonder this summer, there comes a point in a player’s career where you go so far with a certain team. I wonder whether Bowen has reached that period now. He’s too good (for West Ham).”

It will surely be difficult for any club to get Bowen out of West Ham, considering how important he is to them. And although there are reports that he could be tempted by the likes of Liverpool, the England international has a very strong affinity with the Hammers and their supporters.

It remains to be seen how Bowen’s situation plays out during the summer transfer window. Salah’s contract renewal means that it is probably less likely that Liverpool make a move for him, but it cannot be ruled out that other clubs don’t try to tempt him from exiting West Ham.