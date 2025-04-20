General view inside the Old Trafford stadium featuring Nike Flight 2025 match balls. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United want to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig at the end of the season, and they have already submitted a proposal to get the deal done.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United have put a proposal of around €135 million on the table. It will be interesting to see if the German club are tempted to sell the player.

They paid €50 million to sign the player, and the deal could reach €80 million including bonuses. If they decide to accept the offer from Manchester United, they will make a substantial profit of around €55 million.

The player has been linked with Liverpool as well. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea have scouted him this season.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. It is no secret that Manchester United need a versatile attacker like him, and Simons would be a quality addition for them. The Netherlands International has 16 goal contributions this season, and he is capable of operating in multiple attacking roles. Manchester United need a dynamic attacker like him.

It has been a disappointing season for the Red Devils, and they will hope to bounce back strongly next year. A club of their stature should be fighting for major trophies regularly. Someone like Simons will help them improve in the attack.

Xavi Simons could benefit from Premier League move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the 21-year-old as well. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself in English football. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his world-class potential.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure his signature for a club record fee in the summer. They need to improve multiple areas of the pitch, and spending €135 million on the Dutch attacker could end up affecting their transfer plans this summer.