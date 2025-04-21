Amazon Prime pundit and former footballer, Alan Shearer looks on. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, and Rasmus Hojlund failed to make his mark despite being allowed to lead the line for his side.

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has revealed that the Manchester United striker is lacking in form and confidence. He added that Hojlund is not ready to lead the line for the club. The 22-year-old striker failed to put on a strong performance against Wolves, and he has scored just three goals in the league this season.

Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee has not been able to live up to the expectations either. Manchester United have looked toothless in the attack this season, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality attacker in the summer.

There have been rumours that they could look to sell the striker in the summer.

Former England striker Alan Shearer told Match of the Day 2: “I am looking at a damaged player in Hojlund. He wasn’t ready and isn’t ready to lead the attack at a club like Man Utd. “I am seeing a guy who doesn’t want to get in there. There is no doubt a crisis in confidence. He has been put into a really difficult situation. “He is not at the stage of his career to lead the line. I’m not saying there is not a good player there, I think there is, but with the pressure there is, he is not ready to lead the line yet.”

Man United need an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United, and a club of their stature should be fighting for major trophies. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and bounce back strongly next season.

There is no doubt that they have multiple talented players at their disposal, but they need more quality if they want to match up to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City or Liverpool. Signing a reliable finisher should be a top priority for them. Hojlund and Zirkzee will need more time to develop into a key player for the club.