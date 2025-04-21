Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during a training session. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, and they could look to submit a substantial offer for him in the summer.

According to a report from the Sun, Manchester United are prepared to go all out in order to sign the 26-year-old playmaker in the summer. Manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly hopeful of signing the player in the coming months.

Eze has established himself as one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, and he has been outstanding for the Eagles. It is no surprise that top clubs are keen on him. He deserves to play at a higher level, and the opportunity to move to Manchester United will be quite exciting for him.

The England international is at the peak of his career, and he will want to join a club capable of winning trophies. Even though Manchester United have struggled in recent seasons, they have a talented squad and the resources to build a formidable side. They could help him fulfil his ambitions in the coming seasons.

Eberechi Eze would improve Man United

Eze is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. He will add goals, creativity, and technical ability in the final third. He has been described as an “amazing finisher” by the Crystal Palace manager, Oliver Glasner.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can negotiate a reasonable deal to sign him in the summer. The player has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs in recent months. Crystal Palace are reportedly braced for offers of around £50 million for the playmaker in the summer, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.