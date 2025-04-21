Arsenal hold talks with striker who is known for his ‘physical strength and speed’

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has initiated talks with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners are intent on bolstering their attacking options ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal have been trying to win the Premier League title for the past three seasons but they have failed each time and they believe that signing a lethal attacker could change their fortunes.

Although Mikel Arteta’s team have done well this season in the Champions League after reaching the semifinals where they will come up against Paris Saint-Germain but they have struggled to get over the line in the Premier League.

Sesko’s impressive form this season, netting 20 goals in 41 appearances, has reignited Arsenal’s interest.

While Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak remains a preferred target, the Magpies’ reluctance to sell has prompted Arsenal to explore alternative options, with Sesko emerging as a top candidate.

The Gunners were interested in signing him last summer but he opted to stay in the Bundesliga.

Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal?

The young attacker, who is being chased by some of the biggest clubs in the world, is now keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium which is a major boost for Mikel Arteta and his team.

Sesko’s potential availability this summer, coupled with his £58 million release clause, presents an opportunity for interested clubs.

The Gunners want to take advantage of this and make a move for him this summer in order to strengthen their attack.

Slovenia national team manager has praised Sesko and claimed that the attacker’s two main qualities are “physical strength and speed”.

Premier League rivals Chelsea have also shortlisted Sesko as one of their top targets and they are ready to fight against their London rivals for the signature of the Bundesliga striker.

