Arsenal leading rivals Tottenham in the race to sign 28-year-old wide attacker

Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to acquire French winger Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old, who has found himself on the periphery under manager Vincent Kompany, is entering the final two years of his contract and may be allowed to leave the Bundesliga champions-elect. ​

Coman has started just 18 of Bayern’s 37 matches this season, prompting speculation about his future at the club.

Arsenal, having previously considered a mid-season move for the French international, remain interested and are now ahead of rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the pursuit.

The Gunners and their Premier League rivals Tottenham are both interested in signing the player but Mikel Arteta’s side are leading the race to sign the Frenchman.

The Bayern Munich attacker has concerns over joining Spurs due to their inability to provide Champions League football on a consistent basis.

Arsenal, who are now in the Champions League semifinal this season, are regular participants in the Champions League.

Saudi Pro League clubs have also expressed an interested in signing the Bayern Munich man but even they are behind the Gunners in the race to sign the 28-year-old.

Coman’s addition would offer Arsenal increased depth on the wings, providing competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

The Bayern star is an experienced player who has won titles at Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and with the Bundesliga side.

His addition would add winning mentality to the Gunners and increase the depth of Arteta’s squad at Arsenal.

Tottenham may have to turn their attention towards signing Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The North London rivals are also together in the race to sign Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram.

