Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea find out if they can sign Raphinha from Barcelona

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Barcelona winger Raphinha is at the center of transfer speculation, with Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea reportedly interested in the Brazilian international.

Raphinha has been in exceptional form, contributing significantly to Barcelona’s success this season.

The Spanish giants are in the semifinal of the Champions League and favourites to win the league title under the leadership of Hansi Flick.

The club’s most productive player this season has been Raphinha who has managed to score 30 goals and provided 23 assists for the La Liga side.

With interest increasing in the services of the Brazilian from Premier League clubs, speculation has grown over his future at Barcelona.

According to TBR Football, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have been told by intermediaries that they can sign the Barcelona star this summer.

However, to make the move, they would have to splash £80 million to bring the attacker back to the Premier League who played for Leeds United in the past.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea continue to monitor Raphinha

The Premier League clubs are huge admirers of the Barcelona attacker and have asked to be informed about the player’s future.

Raphinha’s current contract with Barcelona runs till 2027 but the La Liga leaders have already started working on a new deal for the Brazilian with club director Deco leading the charge of keeping Raphinha at the club.

Saudi Pro League have also shown interest in signing the Brazilian but just like the Premier League clubs, they would be rejected by the attacker if they make a move to sign him.

Raphinha has found his feet in La Liga and currently he is having the best season of his career.

He is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or and if Barcelona end up winning the league and the Champions League, surely nobody can stop him from winning the biggest individual award in football.

The Gunners and Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders are also interested in a move for Lille attacker Jonathan David.

Arsenal told to sign 16-goal attacker who is wanted by both Liverpool and Man United