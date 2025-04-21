Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United is challenged by Wataru Endo of Liverpool. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus at the end of the season and they are monitoring his situation.

Kudus, the Ghanaian star of West Ham United, will be the centre of attention not only of Al-Nassr but also of the Premier League giants during this summer’s transfer window. Sources have informed CaughtOffside that West Ham will look to sell the player in the summer in order to raise funds for their own signings.

Arsenal appreciate the player because of his effectiveness and versatility. The African could prove to be a quality acquisition for them, and his arrival will allow Mikel Arteta to rotate the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka more often. Kudus has proven himself to be a reliable attacker in the Premier League, and he is capable of operating in multiple roles. He will add creativity and goals to the Arsenal attack.

Similarly, Liverpool are looking to add more depth through the attacking unit, and they view him as a quality option. The player could be attracted to joining a big club in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement with the Hammers.

Chelsea could use more options at their disposal as well, and they are monitoring his situation. It remains to be seen whether they decide to follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign him.

Al-Nassr keen on Mohammed Kudus

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr, who have stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané on their roster, have identified Kudus as an important target to strengthen their offensive line.

Kudus is highly rated, and he has been described as a “top, top talent” by his teammate.

It will be interesting to see where the 24-year-old ends up. He could look to compete at a high level and join a club where he will be able to win major trophies.