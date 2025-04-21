Arsenal and Liverpool contact ‘defensive striker’ but he prefers a move to Barcelona

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to sign a striker in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants are ready to strengthen their attack this summer in order to improve the over all standards of their squad.

Arsenal’s struggles in attack are well documented with both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz suffering long term injuries.

This has caused the club to struggle in the Premier League where they have found it difficult to score.

On the other hand, Liverpool want to replace Darwin Nunez this summer who is expected to leave the club.

The Uruguayan attacker is unsettled at Anfield and Arne Slot is ready to cash in on him this summer.

According to TBR Football, Arsenal and Liverpool have initiated talks with Lille attacker Jonathan David who is set to become a free agent this summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also part of the race to sign the Ligue 1 striker who is known for his goal scoring ability.

Lille manager Bruno Genesio has claimed that due to his qualities to contribute even without scoring a goal, David is called by his teammates as a ‘defensive striker’.

Arsenal and Liverpool are behind Barcelona in the race for David

The bad news for the Gunners and the Reds, along with other Premier League clubs is that the attacker prefers a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Canadian international attacker is likely to join Barcelona this summer despite indulging in talks with both Inter Milan and Juventus as well.

His availability as a free agent makes him an ideal option for the summer transfer window.

Although the Premier League clubs are engaged in talks with the attacker’s camp, there has been no official offer made for him so far.

