Bernardo Silva of Portugal (R) tries to escape Morten Hjulmand of Denmark (L) . (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Sporting CP defensive midfielder Morten Hjulmand is on the radar of top European clubs heading into the summer transfer window.

The Danish star is attracting great interest because of his technical and leadership skills, while Sporting remains open to selling the player for the right price.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are in the race to sign the player.

Arsenal are considering Hjulmand as a potential target to strengthen their midfield. The Gunners will be without Jorginho and Thomas Partey next season, and they need quality alternatives. Hjulmand will protect the back and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Similarly, Tottenham are another Premier League side who have maintained their interest in Hjulmand. The London club is looking to submit an offer below the Danish star’s release clause of €80 million. Yves Bissouma has been inconsistent this season, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can replace him.

Man United keen on Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United are keeping tabs on the midfielder as well, but their interest is not as strong as the other clubs. There is no doubt that they need more quality in the middle of the park, and a reliable defensive midfielder could help them improve immensely. Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim knows all about the player, and he has previously hailed the Danish midfielder as a “fantastic player”.

Sporting CP values the player at around €50-60 million, and European heavyweights like Inter Milan, Barcelona and PSG are keen on the player as well.

It will be interesting to see where the Denmark International ends up eventually. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he will want to join a big club capable of fighting for major trophies. All three Premier League clubs could be an exciting destination for him.