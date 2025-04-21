(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal player Julio Baptista has told the Mikel Arteta to sign Premier League star who can take them to the next level.

The Gunners are set to finish second in the Premier League this season and they are about to lose another Premier League title race.

It will be their third second place finish in a row and the Gunners needs something more in their squad in terms of quality to get over the line as far as the league title is concerned.

The North London club are chasing a new striker this summer in order to add more firepower to their attack.

Former Arsenal ace Baptista has advised the club to make a move for Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha this summer.

Baptista believes Cunha would be playing with better players at the Emirates Stadium and he would score more goals for Arteta’s team.

“People talk about Matheus Cunha, the Brazilian. He’s done incredible stuff at Wolves, so maybe he’s the player that Arsenal need” told footitalia.com.

“Arsenal need to take a look at him, I think. Cunha should definitely be on their shortlist. He has performed brilliantly in a team that has found life difficult at times this season, so you would think that at Arsenal he would score even more goals given the chances that they create and the way they dominate most games. He would also be playing with better players.”

Arsenal are working towards signing a striker

Signing a striker is a priority for Arsenal and Arteta this summer and the arrival of new director Andre Berta will speed up that process.

Along with Cunha, the Gunners have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko who is a long term target of the Premier League club.

Sporting Lisbon attacker Viktor Gyokeres is also on the radar of the Gunners but competition will be tough to sign him.

Even if Arteta decides to step up his interest in Cunha, he would have to beat Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United to sign him.

The 25-year-old Wolves attacker has scored 16 goals this season in 31 appearances.

