Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Athletic Club Bilbao attacker Nico Williams at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League heavily in recent months, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done. According to a report from TBR Football, Arsenal have already held talks to sign the Spanish International, but the player would prefer a move to Barcelona.

The Spanish giants are keeping tabs on his situation as well. Williams wants to play with his teammate Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.

Graeme Bailey revealed on TBR: “Talks have taken place and arguably the most advanced is Arsenal. Andrea Berta has spoken with his camp since he came in. But with Williams that one issue remains…does he want to play in England? And that question just has not been answered.” “We know Williams wants to play for Barcelona, he wants to play with Lamine Yamal. Personally, like Arsenal and others, I am not convinced he wants to leave Spain.”

Nico Williams would improve Arsenal

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can convince the player to move to the Premier League. Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with the players as well. Williams has established himself as one of the most exciting players in La Liga, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League. He could transform Arsenal in the attack if he joins the club.

He has proven his quality with club and country in recent months, and he has the ability to hit the ground running in English football. He will add goals, pace and flair to the Arsenal attack. His signing will allow Arsenal to rotate some of their key players as well.

The 22-year-old is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he could be an asset for Arsenal in the long term. He is still quite young, and he could improve further with the right guidance. Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture young players, and he could help Williams develop into a world-class player.