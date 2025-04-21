Hansi Flick, Manager of FC Barcelona during the Copa del Rey semifinal. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Aston Villa, and he is expected to leave the club permanently at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old England international has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to cash in on him. According to a report from Fichajes, Spanish outfit Barcelona are looking to sign the player in the summer, and they could submit an offer of around €40 million (£34 million).

The report further claims that Rashford dreams of a move to Barcelona in the summer.

Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it is no surprise that the Manchester United utility man is keen on the move. Rashford could prove to be a quality addition to the Barcelona attack. He is capable of operating in multiple attacking roles, and his versatility will be a bonus for the Spanish outfit.

Rashford can slot into the role of a centre forward as well as a wide forward. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

There have been rumours of Aston Villa trying to sign the player permanently in the summer as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Barcelona move could be ideal for Marcus Rashford

Rashford will be hoping to play regularly next season. Manchester United might not be able to provide him with that opportunity. They should look to cash in on him permanently and bring in a quality replacement.

Meanwhile, Barcelona need more depth in the attacking unit and having a dynamic attacker like him would be ideal. If they manage to sign him for a fee of around £34 million, the deal could look like a bargain. He has proven himself in the Premier League over the years, and he is at the peak of his powers. Rashford could hit the ground running in La Liga and help Barcelona improve.