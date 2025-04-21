“He shouldn’t be starting games” – Jamie Carragher’s brutal assessment of Liverpool star

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has called on manager Arne Slot to sideline Trent Alexander-Arnold for the remainder of the season, despite the defender’s match-winning performance against Leicester City.

Carragher’s recommendation comes from ongoing uncertainty surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s future, with reports linking him to a potential move to Real Madrid upon the expiration of his contract this summer. ​

The Premier League giants have managed to secure new deals for Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk but Alexander-Arnold is showing now signs of signing a new contract and he is being constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Carragher has praised Alexander-Arnold’s quality and appreciated his performances but he wants the club to give more chances to Conor Bradley who is the future of the club.

“You can’t replace him, because what he is…” he said on Sky Sports, as reported by GOAL.

“The reason we talk about him so much, I think why he’s the most talked about full-back we’ve probably ever seen in the Premier League, is because he’s unique, he’s different. You’ve [Micah Richards] just mentioned about him defensively, now, most top full-backs don’t get it thrown at them that they’re not very good defensively. But he’s so unique on the ball, I think I said four or five years ago, it’s like having Kevin De Bruyne playing right-back, that’s what it feels like in terms of his ability on the ball. He can come on and change games, so Liverpool aren’t going to replace that.

“So Liverpool need to replace his creativity, they’re not going to do that from right-back, they maybe need to that from an attacking midfield position, or maybe a left-wing position. So, the team has to evolve that way. Now, where they can replace him, is Conor Bradley’s a right-back. Conor Bradley shouldn’t look at Trent and think, ‘I want to be like him.’ He’s got to be like Andy Robertson was when he was in his prime, a proper full-back, up and down, aggressive at the winger, maybe overlapping, getting crosses in, underlapping is what the Liverpool full-backs like to do.

“So you’re not going to be able to replace him, so forget that, but the big decision Liverpool have, or a couple of decisions between now and the end of the season, and the summer is…If Trent hasn’t committed, which he hasn’t obviously, to the manager for next season, he shouldn’t be starting games. He shouldn’t be…”

Liverpool have plans in place to replace the right-back

The title is almost won by Liverpool as they only need three points to win the league and Carragher wants Bradley to feel the confidence of the manager rather than the Dutch manager giving playing time to a player who is on his way out of the club.

Fans have been upset at Alexander-Arnold for refusing to sign a new deal but they enjoyed the moment the defender provided against Leicester City.

It showed his quality and once again proved that the England international is one of the best players in the world in his position.

As per Caught Offside sources, Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina is on Liverpool’s radar to replace Alexander-Arnold at the club.

