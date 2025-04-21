“He’s going to play at United” – Insider claims Man United have edge over Chelsea to sign PL striker

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, outpacing rivals Chelsea and Newcastle United, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old forward has attracted significant attention following an impressive season, netting 12 goals and providing two assists in 32 Premier League appearances, despite Ipswich’s struggles near the bottom of the table.

A key factor in United’s pursuit is manager Ruben Amorim’s promise to offer Delap regular first-team football.

Former United chief scout Mick Brown highlighted that Amorim’s assurance of a starting role could be pivotal in convincing Delap to choose Old Trafford over other suitors.

“Delap is on a lot of clubs’ lists,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I’m not so sure he’ll be convinced by the move to Chelsea.

“There’s been a lot of talk about him at Man United, and if you’re Delap you can look at that United team and feel confident you can make your mark there.

“The options they’ve got at the moment are not good enough, so Amorim can promise him he will get regular minutes as their starting striker.

“I don’t think he can do the same at Chelsea, Newcastle or any of the other top sides.

“They’ve signed a lot of players who can’t get in the team or haven’t played enough – Delap doesn’t want to become another one of those.

“He needs to go somewhere he’s going to play, and he knows he’s going to play at United.”

Delap’s contract includes a release clause that is set to drop to £40 million if Ipswich are relegated, a scenario that appears increasingly likely.

This clause has intensified interest from top clubs, with Chelsea also keen on the young striker.

Delap is said to prioritise joining a club that offers European football, aiming to increase his chances of making England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

While United’s current league position is outside European qualification spots, winning the Europa League could secure their place in continental competition next season.

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst has reported that the Red Devils are looking to sign a new striker and a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

